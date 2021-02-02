International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,080,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

IAC stock opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $222.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

