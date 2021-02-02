Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,009,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

BOTZ stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

