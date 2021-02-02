Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $51.22

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,646,830 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

