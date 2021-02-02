New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.35 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCN opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

