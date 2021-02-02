Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BKEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BKEP opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

