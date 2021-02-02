Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

