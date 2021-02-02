International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

