Strs Ohio Sells 5,041 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Bank of America upgraded QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

QIAGEN stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

