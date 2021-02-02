CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $82.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 165,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

