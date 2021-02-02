Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CATB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

