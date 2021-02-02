Exane Derivatives Has $40,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

