Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RDS.B stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDS.B shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

