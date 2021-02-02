Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.51-1.63 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.51 to $1.63 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

