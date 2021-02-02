Exane Derivatives Has $31,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $501.45 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

