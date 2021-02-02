ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. ePlus’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLUS opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $94.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $1,447,999. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

