Exane Derivatives Takes $36,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 416 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

