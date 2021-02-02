CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,204.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

