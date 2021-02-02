Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

