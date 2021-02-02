Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

NYSE RCL opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

