Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

NYSE HES opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

