Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 72 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.66. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $276.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.