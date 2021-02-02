Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,930 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

