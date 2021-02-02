Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,650 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

