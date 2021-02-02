Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10,383.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $370.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

