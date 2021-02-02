Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 54.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

