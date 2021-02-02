Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $131.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PKG. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.27.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,050. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

