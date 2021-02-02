The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,752,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,443,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,075,000 after acquiring an additional 272,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.