Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13,012.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $164.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

