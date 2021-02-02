Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.65.

CE stock opened at $122.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

