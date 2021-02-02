Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7,987.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 37.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 807,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Insiders have sold 204,988 shares of company stock worth $23,022,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -172.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

