Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,772 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 5,772.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.