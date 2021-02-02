Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

