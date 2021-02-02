Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

NYSE PAA opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

