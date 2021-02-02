Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $310.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

ROP stock opened at $391.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

