Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.48.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.