Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

