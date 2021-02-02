Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

ABMD stock opened at $341.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.02. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Abiomed by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.