Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 9,573 Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equillium by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equillium alerts:

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Equillium, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Equillium Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.