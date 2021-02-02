United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $280.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Argus from $195.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.11.

Shares of URI stock opened at $253.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.41. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

