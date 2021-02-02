Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

