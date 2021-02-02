Morgan Stanley Sells 11,818 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA DRN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

