Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA ERY opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $379.37.

