Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verso were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Verso by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Verso stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verso news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

