Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Inpixon worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INPX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

