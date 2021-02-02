ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of ProPetro worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ProPetro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProPetro by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 62,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $821.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

