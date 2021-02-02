Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

