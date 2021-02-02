Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 659,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

