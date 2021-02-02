Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARPO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

