Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 65,700 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.