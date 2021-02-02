Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.